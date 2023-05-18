Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Trading Down 4%

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.63 and last traded at $15.96. Approximately 372,565 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 932,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 8.82 and a quick ratio of 8.82.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $45.61 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 42.14%. Analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OR. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquisition, mining, and exploration of precious metals, streams, and other royalties. It holds interests in the Canadian Malartic mine. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

