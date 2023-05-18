Ouster’s (OUST) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Ouster’s FY2023 earnings at ($9.36) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Ouster from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ouster from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Sunday, April 2nd. Chardan Capital lowered shares of Ouster from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ouster from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.06.

OUST traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.93. The stock had a trading volume of 232,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,905. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Ouster has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $25.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93.

Ouster ( NYSE:OUST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.94 million during the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 570.30% and a negative return on equity of 88.07%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ouster will post -9.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nathan Dickerman sold 3,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $29,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,736. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ted L. Tewksbury III sold 32,624 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $362,126.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,118.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Dickerman sold 3,227 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $29,043.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,671 shares of company stock valued at $407,521. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ouster by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 12,329 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ouster during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Ouster in the first quarter worth $27,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Ouster by 142.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 31,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ouster during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

