Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on OMI. Citigroup lowered their price target on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor Price Performance

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $19.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Owens & Minor has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $37.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,760.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Owens & Minor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 24,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter.

About Owens & Minor

(Get Rating)

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments. The Products and Healthcare Services segment includes medical distribution, the outsourced logistics and value-added services business, and global products, which manufacture and source medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.