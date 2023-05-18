Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 50,619 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.63% of Oxford Industries worth $23,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OXM. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $10,185,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,773,000 after purchasing an additional 104,007 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 391.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 88,421 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,782,000 after purchasing an additional 79,431 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $6,281,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $109.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.81 and a 52 week high of $123.37.

Oxford Industries Increases Dividend

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $382.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.38 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 25.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $105,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,439.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, Johnny Was, TBBC, and Duck Head. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

