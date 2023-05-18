Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago Acquires 90,000 Shares of P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII) Stock

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago acquired 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $270,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,102,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,788,841.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

P3 Health Partners Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of PIII stock opened at $3.39 on Thursday. P3 Health Partners Inc. has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $7.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average is $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.13, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Get P3 Health Partners alerts:

Institutional Trading of P3 Health Partners

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marietta Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in P3 Health Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in P3 Health Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in P3 Health Partners by 277.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 29,097 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in P3 Health Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in P3 Health Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 51.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

P3 Health Partners Company Profile

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc is based in Henderson, Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for P3 Health Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P3 Health Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.