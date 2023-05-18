Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago Acquires 90,000 Shares of P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII) Stock

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago acquired 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $270,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,102,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,788,841.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
P3 Health Partners Stock Up 5.6 %
Shares of PIII stock opened at $3.39 on Thursday. P3 Health Partners Inc. has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $7.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average is $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.13, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.
Institutional Trading of P3 Health Partners
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marietta Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in P3 Health Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in P3 Health Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in P3 Health Partners by 277.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 29,097 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in P3 Health Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in P3 Health Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 51.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
P3 Health Partners Company Profile
P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc is based in Henderson, Nevada.
