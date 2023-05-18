PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Shares Sold by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP lowered its stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 133,253 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 270.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 15,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PagerDuty

In related news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $583,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 463,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,515,057.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PagerDuty news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $583,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 463,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,515,057.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $2,179,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 796,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,149,980.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,588 shares of company stock valued at $8,578,097 over the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PagerDuty Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PagerDuty stock opened at $28.95 on Thursday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.03.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $100.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.89 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 43.39% and a negative net margin of 34.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.73.

PagerDuty Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

