Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Given New C$33.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PAAS. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Pan American Silver Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of PAAS stock traded down C$0.79 on Wednesday, hitting C$21.06. 466,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,110. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$24.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.90. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$18.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

Pan American Silver Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -25.00%.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

