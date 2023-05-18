PancakeSwap Price Reaches $1.84 (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $370.45 million and approximately $25.86 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One PancakeSwap token can now be bought for $1.84 or 0.00006825 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap’s launch date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 385,464,216 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,974,443 tokens. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/pancakeswap. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is a decentralized exchange that allows for trustless trading of cryptocurrencies and tokenized assets on the Binance Smart Chain. It was created by a team of anonymous developers and is maintained by a decentralized community. PancakeSwap can be used with an Ethereum-compatible wallet and is known for its low fees and fast transaction speeds. To use PancakeSwap, one must connect their wallet, add Binance Coin or another supported cryptocurrency, purchase CAKE, PancakeSwap’s native token, and then use CAKE to trade.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

