Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Director Shari Redstone Buys 165,000 Shares

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) Director Shari Redstone purchased 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $2,484,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 577,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,690,583.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Paramount Global Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of PARA stock opened at $15.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.11. Paramount Global has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. Paramount Global’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Global

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -123.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PARA. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Paramount Global by 130.0% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paramount Global by 61.3% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PARA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Paramount Global from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.23.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

