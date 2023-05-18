Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Paysafe from $18.60 to $19.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Susquehanna reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Paysafe from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.80.

Shares of PSFE stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.10. 666,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,964. The firm has a market cap of $674.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.37, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average of $17.10. Paysafe has a 1 year low of $10.93 and a 1 year high of $34.50.

Paysafe ( NYSE:PSFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $387.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.60 million. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 44.06% and a positive return on equity of 15.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Paysafe will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Paysafe by 528.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Paysafe in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paysafe by 2,225.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Paysafe by 501.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

