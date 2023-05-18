PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Posts Earnings Results

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01, Zacks reports. PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 million.
Shares of PED stock opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.15. PEDEVCO has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.07.
In other news, VP Moore Clark sold 174,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $183,399.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 600,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,350.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Moore Clark sold 174,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $183,399.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 600,334 shares in the company, valued at $630,350.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Simon G. Kukes purchased 263,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $248,095.14. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,391,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,008,007.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 68.50% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PEDEVCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.40 price objective on shares of PEDEVCO in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.
PEDEVCO Corp. is an exploration and production company, which engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas assets. It focuses on the operation of Permian and Denver-Julesberg Basins. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
