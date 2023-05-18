Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition (NYSE:PGSS) Trading Up 0.3%

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PGSS – Get Rating) was up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.60 and last traded at $10.57. Approximately 289 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 39,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.33.

Institutional Trading of Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 777,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,122,000 after acquiring an additional 151,293 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,031,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,781,000 after acquiring an additional 357,355 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 898,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,384,000 after acquiring an additional 497,032 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the transportation sector.

