Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Holdings Boosted by Heronetta Management L.P.

Heronetta Management L.P. boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 18,920 shares during the period. Pembina Pipeline makes up about 5.3% of Heronetta Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Heronetta Management L.P.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $8,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 286,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $6,518,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,952,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,233,000 after purchasing an additional 117,747 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 96,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

PBA stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.90. The stock had a trading volume of 327,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,679. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.70. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $29.59 and a 1-year high of $42.74. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.23). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.493 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.