Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,748,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,436,000 after purchasing an additional 13,675,236 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,430,000 after purchasing an additional 158,816 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,361,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945,924 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,839,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,054,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBB opened at $94.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.72 and its 200-day moving average is $94.31. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $100.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

