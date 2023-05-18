Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Invests $383,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 227.0% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,484,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,369 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,812,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,726,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,723 shares during the period. Taiyo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,117,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,101,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,280,000 after buying an additional 1,119,729 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $48.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.93. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $50.76.

