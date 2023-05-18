Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HYLS. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 11,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ HYLS opened at $39.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.68. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $38.07 and a twelve month high of $42.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

