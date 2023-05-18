Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 849 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth $41,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Price Performance

Altria Group stock opened at $45.30 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $54.89. The stock has a market cap of $80.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.88.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

