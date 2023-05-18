Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,900 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 95,200 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $11,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,062,328 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $766,824,000 after buying an additional 155,981 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Performance Food Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $677,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,095 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Performance Food Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,481,192 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $279,047,000 after acquiring an additional 248,404 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Performance Food Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,850,141 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $246,921,000 after acquiring an additional 221,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Performance Food Group by 49.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,574,163 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $232,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,519 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Performance Food Group

In related news, insider George L. Holm sold 2,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $160,960.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 658,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,543,504. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $28,155.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,790 shares in the company, valued at $8,659,914.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider George L. Holm sold 2,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $160,960.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 658,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,543,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Trading Down 0.3 %

PFGC traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.01. The company had a trading volume of 22,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,842. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.87. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 1.36. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $38.23 and a 12-month high of $63.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.94 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFGC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.82.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Featured Stories

