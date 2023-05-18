Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Perrigo in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $32.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.25. Perrigo has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $43.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 3,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $132,427.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,414.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $166,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,451.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 3,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $132,427.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,414.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,869 shares of company stock worth $7,685,712 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perrigo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in Perrigo by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perrigo in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Perrigo in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Perrigo in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Perrigo by 434.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perrigo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.