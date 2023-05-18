Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,642,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,722 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.5% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $84,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 98,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 11,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,813,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,999. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pfizer Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.24. The company had a trading volume of 11,652,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,366,486. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.24 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $204.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also

