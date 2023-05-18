PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on PGT Innovations from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PGT Innovations from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

PGT Innovations Stock Down 0.9 %

PGT Innovations stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.80. PGT Innovations has a 52-week low of $15.42 and a 52-week high of $26.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average is $21.61. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $340.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,733 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,076.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,348,138 shares in the company, valued at $34,458,407.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,076.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $899,250. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 171.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

