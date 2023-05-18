PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP) Stock Price Down 0.3%

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP – Get Rating) shares fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $94.33 and last traded at $94.44. 24,947 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 141,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.76.

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.64 and its 200-day moving average is $94.79.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $321,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 3.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,000.

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

The PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (CORP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds. CORP was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by PIMCO.

