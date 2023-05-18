Piper Sandler Lowers APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $39.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on APA. StockNews.com started coverage on APA in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on APA from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on APA from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded APA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.38.

Get APA alerts:

APA Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $32.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. APA has a 52 week low of $30.15 and a 52 week high of $51.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 3.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.59 and its 200 day moving average is $40.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APA

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. APA had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. APA’s revenue was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that APA will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its position in shares of APA by 0.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 39,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in APA by 82.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in APA by 15.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in APA by 0.9% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 186,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,737,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in APA by 42.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 5,869 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About APA

(Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.