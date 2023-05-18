Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

NYSE:PBI opened at $3.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.86. Pitney Bowes has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $4.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.86. The company has a market cap of $563.77 million, a P/E ratio of 64.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 2.17.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $834.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.66 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 0.24%. Pitney Bowes’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pitney Bowes will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 113.2% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 30,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 16,344 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Pitney Bowes by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,224,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 11,887 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 17.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 72.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Send Technology (SendTech) Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

