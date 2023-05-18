Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $17.00. The company traded as high as $13.49 and last traded at $13.49, with a volume of 1150835 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plains All American Pipeline

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAA. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4.8% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 17,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 4.3% during the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 19,524 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 12,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline Trading Up 1.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day moving average of $12.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $12.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 70.39%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It operates through the Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) segments. The Crude Oil segment refers to the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering assets.

Further Reading

