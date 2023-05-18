Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,880,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 589,589 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $23,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 77,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 8,479 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 882,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after acquiring an additional 30,727 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 209,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,573 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 15,345 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,060,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,630,000 after acquiring an additional 73,915 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $13.85 on Thursday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.27%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAGP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Plains GP from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Plains GP from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Plains GP in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Plains GP from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.73.

In related news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $993,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,704 shares in the company, valued at $3,401,328. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

