Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

PAGP has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Plains GP from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.73.

PAGP stock opened at $13.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.05. Plains GP has a 1-year low of $9.39 and a 1-year high of $14.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In other news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $993,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,401,328. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 9.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Plains GP during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its stake in Plains GP by 35.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 407.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

