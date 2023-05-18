PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on PlayAGS from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PlayAGS currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.33.

Shares of AGS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.74. 268,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,819. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.99. PlayAGS has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.66 million, a P/E ratio of 57.11 and a beta of 2.37.

PlayAGS ( NYSE:AGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. PlayAGS had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $81.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.17 million. On average, equities analysts expect that PlayAGS will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGS. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in PlayAGS during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of PlayAGS by 651.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PlayAGS in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in PlayAGS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

