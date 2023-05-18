Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock Position Raised by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 956,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,564 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 3.45% of Plexus worth $98,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Plexus by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 54.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,531,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Plexus by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Plexus alerts:

Insider Activity at Plexus

In other news, EVP Ronnie Darroch sold 4,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total transaction of $394,266.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS traded up $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $87.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,269. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.45. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $74.53 and a twelve month high of $115.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.29. Plexus had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLXS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Plexus from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Plexus in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Plexus from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Plexus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.