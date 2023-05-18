Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.05-1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00-1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.

Plexus Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ PLXS traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.47. 64,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,931. Plexus has a 1-year low of $74.53 and a 1-year high of $115.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Plexus had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Plexus’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Plexus will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PLXS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plexus in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Plexus from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Plexus from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Plexus from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $107.00.

In other Plexus news, EVP Ronnie Darroch sold 4,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total transaction of $394,266.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plexus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.