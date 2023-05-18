Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Stock Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ POLA traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $1.26. The company had a trading volume of 107,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,902. Polar Power has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $4.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polar Power

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POLA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Polar Power by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 3.8% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polar Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 108,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in Polar Power by 154.9% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 239,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 145,700 shares during the period. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Polar Power

Polar Power, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sell of direct current (DC) power systems. Its products include DC generators, Back-up DC generators, hybrid power systems, Li-Ion battery system, and Marine DC generators. The company was founded by Arthur D. Sams in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, CA.

