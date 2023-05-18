Populous Trading 191.9% Higher Over Last Week (PPT)

Populous (PPT) traded 78.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 18th. In the last week, Populous has traded up 191.9% against the US dollar. One Populous token can currently be bought for $0.0742 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular exchanges. Populous has a market capitalization of $3.95 million and $213,672.13 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Populous

Populous launched on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. The official website for Populous is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Populous

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

