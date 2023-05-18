Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Shares Down 0.3%

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3 – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €52.10 ($56.63) and last traded at €52.26 ($56.80). Approximately 809,060 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 502,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at €52.44 ($57.00).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAH3 shares. UBS Group set a €66.00 ($71.74) price target on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €97.00 ($105.43) price target on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €60.00 ($65.22) price target on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €58.00 ($63.04) target price on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of €52.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of €54.44.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

