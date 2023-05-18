Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PDS. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Precision Drilling from $115.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$150.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Precision Drilling in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Shares of NYSE PDS opened at $46.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.63 and a 200-day moving average of $65.52. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of $44.60 and a 52-week high of $87.36.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Precision Drilling by 599.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision of onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes rig and directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

