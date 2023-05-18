Premia (PREMIA) Price Hits $0.62

Premia (PREMIA) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. One Premia token can currently be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00002252 BTC on major exchanges. Premia has a market capitalization of $6.54 million and approximately $138,065.53 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Premia has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Premia

Premia’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,598,015 tokens. Premia’s official website is premia.finance. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Premia’s official message board is premia.medium.com.

Premia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Premia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Premia using one of the exchanges listed above.

