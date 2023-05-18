Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.44

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.44 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Premier Foods’s previous dividend of $1.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Premier Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Premier Foods stock opened at GBX 133.80 ($1.68) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,178.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18. Premier Foods has a 52 week low of GBX 90.70 ($1.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 138.80 ($1.74). The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 123.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 115.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Premier Foods Company Profile

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

Featured Articles

