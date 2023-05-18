Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) PT Raised to C$125.00 at TD Securities

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at TD Securities from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.76% from the company’s current price.

PBH has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on Premium Brands from C$122.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$107.00 to C$104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$99.00 to C$98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$114.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$105.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Premium Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$118.30.

Premium Brands Stock Performance

Shares of PBH traded up C$0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$100.19. 6,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,700. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$98.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$91.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.53. Premium Brands has a 1-year low of C$77.36 and a 1-year high of C$104.50.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands ( TSE:PBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported C$1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.35 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.55 billion. Premium Brands had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 2.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Premium Brands will post 5.1172871 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

