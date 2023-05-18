Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSEARCA:PRME) Major Shareholder Sells $191,550.00 in Stock

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSEARCA:PRME – Get Rating) major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $191,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,735,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,090,087.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of Prime Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $2,012,308.48.

On Friday, May 12th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of Prime Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80.

On Wednesday, May 10th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,397 shares of Prime Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $1,226,179.91.

On Monday, May 8th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of Prime Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36.

PRME stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.05. 151,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,925. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.25. Prime Medicine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.07 and a 52 week high of $21.73.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PRME shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Prime Medicine from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRME. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Prime Medicine in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prime Medicine in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Prime Medicine in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Prime Medicine in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 764.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. It offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

