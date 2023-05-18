Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Director Susan B. Williamson Buys 2,716 Shares of Stock

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) Director Susan B. Williamson bought 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.46 per share, with a total value of $20,261.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,112.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Primis Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FRST stock opened at $7.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $184.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.76. Primis Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average of $11.01.

Primis Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primis Financial

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,628,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,298,000 after purchasing an additional 118,428 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,189,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,456,000 after purchasing an additional 12,341 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Primis Financial by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,016,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after acquiring an additional 112,657 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael lifted its stake in Primis Financial by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 781,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after acquiring an additional 45,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Primis Financial by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 511,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 62,960 shares in the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FRST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Primis Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Primis Financial in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

