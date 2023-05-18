Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PDEX opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. Pro-Dex has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $21.43. The stock has a market cap of $57.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,751 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 345.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Pro-Dex by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Pro-Dex by 421.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical devices and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.

