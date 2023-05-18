PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Shares Up 4.9%

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.24 and last traded at $34.24. Approximately 118,349 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 356,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRCT. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.27. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Insider Transactions at PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $23.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 115.53% and a negative return on equity of 45.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 7,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $272,424.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,455. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Hisham Shiblaq sold 21,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $772,593.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,715.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Waters sold 7,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $272,424.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,171 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,196 in the last quarter. Insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PROCEPT BioRobotics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

