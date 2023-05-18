Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Director Sells $279,988.80 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $279,988.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,519,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,979,442. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PCOR traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.11. 1,133,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.26 and a beta of 0.55. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $68.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.00.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $202.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.26 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.03% and a negative return on equity of 19.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 60,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PCOR shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

