Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Progressive from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

PGR opened at $136.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $108.61 and a fifty-two week high of $149.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.39 and its 200 day moving average is $134.87. The stock has a market cap of $79.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.50.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,915.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Progressive news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total transaction of $65,452.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at $552,045.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $128,144.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,915.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,532,227. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in Progressive by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Progressive by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Progressive by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Progressive by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Progressive by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

