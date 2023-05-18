Prom 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.18 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Prom has a total market capitalization of $78.48 million and $2.18 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can now be bought for approximately $4.30 or 0.00015991 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Prom has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00007136 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020670 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00026205 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00018091 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,907.24 or 1.00059741 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Prom

Prom is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.32765028 USD and is up 0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,082,428.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.