PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU) Shares Gap Up to $4.48

Shares of PropertyGuru Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.48, but opened at $4.58. PropertyGuru shares last traded at $4.58, with a volume of 113 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on PropertyGuru from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

PropertyGuru Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PropertyGuru

PropertyGuru ( NYSE:PGRU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. PropertyGuru had a negative net margin of 109.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $28.92 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that PropertyGuru Limited will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tikvah Management LLC boosted its holdings in PropertyGuru by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 671,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 383,400 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of PropertyGuru during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,500,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PropertyGuru during the 1st quarter worth approximately $465,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PropertyGuru during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PropertyGuru by 617.0% during the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 34,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 29,561 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PropertyGuru Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.

See Also

