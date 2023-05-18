Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) CFO Sells $7,029,050.00 in Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTAGet Rating) CFO Tran Nguyen sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $7,029,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at $236,768. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

  • On Wednesday, March 15th, Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of Prothena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $484,300.00.

Shares of PRTA stock opened at $76.00 on Thursday. Prothena Co. plc has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $79.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.41 and its 200-day moving average is $56.31.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 232.19%. Prothena’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Prothena during the third quarter worth approximately $395,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in Prothena during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,364,000. Birchview Capital LP increased its position in Prothena by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 127,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,663,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Prothena by 7,675.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 350,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,229,000 after buying an additional 345,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Prothena by 12.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Prothena from $98.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Prothena from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Prothena from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.33.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

