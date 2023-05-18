PRS REIT (LON:PRSR) Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of The PRS REIT plc (LON:PRSR – Get Rating) were up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 88 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 88 ($1.10). Approximately 270,130 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 714,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86.80 ($1.09).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.19) price target on shares of PRS REIT in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 83.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 85.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.20. The firm has a market cap of £477.85 million, a P/E ratio of 510.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. PRS REIT’s payout ratio is 2,352.94%.

In related news, insider Jim Prower acquired 48,000 shares of PRS REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £36,480 ($45,697.11). Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About PRS REIT

The PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector ("PRS") and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. The Company is investing over GBP 1bn in a portfolio of high quality homes for private rental across the regions, having raised a total of GBP 0.56bn (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017 and subsequent fundraisings in February 2018 and September 2021.

