Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by VNET Group

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by equities research analysts at VNET Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.83.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

Prudential Financial stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,271,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,243. Prudential Financial has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $110.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 902.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prudential Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.