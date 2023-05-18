Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PUK. Barclays decreased their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($21.92) to GBX 1,700 ($21.30) in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,460 ($18.29) to GBX 1,550 ($19.42) in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($21.92) to GBX 1,850 ($23.17) in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,540.00.

Shares of NYSE:PUK opened at $29.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Prudential has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $34.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,893 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Prudential by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,242,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,631,000 after purchasing an additional 160,270 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Prudential by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,105,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,948,000 after purchasing an additional 47,668 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,904,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,066,000 after purchasing an additional 23,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,013,000 after purchasing an additional 42,627 shares in the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the following geographical segments: CPL, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Growth Markets and Other, and Eatspring. The company was founded on May 30, 1848 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

