Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PUK. Barclays decreased their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($21.92) to GBX 1,700 ($21.30) in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,460 ($18.29) to GBX 1,550 ($19.42) in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($21.92) to GBX 1,850 ($23.17) in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,540.00.
Prudential Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE:PUK opened at $29.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Prudential has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $34.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.95.
Prudential Company Profile
Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the following geographical segments: CPL, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Growth Markets and Other, and Eatspring. The company was founded on May 30, 1848 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
