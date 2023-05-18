Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Stock Position Increased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 1,068.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 759,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694,721 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.25% of Pure Storage worth $20,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Pure Storage by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Pure Storage by 280.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSTG stock opened at $24.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.52, a P/E/G ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.11. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $32.45.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $810.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.30 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.58.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $499,562.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $697,499.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 192,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,715,059.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $499,562.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the business of delivering innovative and disruptive data storage, products, and services that enable customers to maximize the value of data. The firm is also involved in the provision of data storage and management with a mission to redefine the storage experience by simplifying how people consume and interact with data.

